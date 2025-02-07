SOCU requests access to more of Brutus’ bank records; Chief Magistrate to rule on Feb 28

Chief Magistrate (acting) Faith McGusty was set to rule on the Special Organised Crime Unit’s (SOCU) request for access to former Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus and Contractor Corwin Nicholson’s bank records on Friday.

However, defence attorney Domnick Bess, who was granted time to submit a written response, filed his counter-application during Friday’s hearing.

As such, SOCU Prosecutor David Brathwaite requested additional time to review the application and provide a response.

Meanwhile, attorney Everton Singh-Lammy, representing Nicholson, made requests for disclosure of several materials including statements from several persons. The prosecution indicated that some of the requested items did not exist, based on their investigations.

The Magistrate advised the prosecution to make every effort to obtain and provide the materials where possible. Given these developments, the matter has been adjourned to February 28, giving SOCU time to respond to the defense’s submissions.

SOCU is requesting a banker’s book order to access Brutus’ financial records at Demerara Bank, and bank records for Nicholson.

Brutus was initially charged in October 2024 with 30 offences, including money laundering, obtaining money by false pretences, misconduct in public office, liability of officials, and larceny by a public official.

He was placed on bail totalling $6.2 million after his appearance in the court of a Georgetown magistrate; but in November 2024, Brutus faced an additional 201 charges relating to liability of an official, thereby bringing to 231 the total number of charges he faces.

The court has imposed an additional $10.05 million in bail, bringing the cumulative bail amount to $16.25 million.

These charges stem from an investigation done by the GPF’s white-collar arm, SOCU, into alleged financial crimes involving hundreds of millions of dollars linked to the Guyana Police Force. Brutus has denied all the allegations he faces.

Earlier this week, Brutus was fired from the Police Force, after 25 years of service to that organisation.

