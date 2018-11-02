Smooth flow as members of Disciplined Services cast votes in LGE …see early photos

Some 7918 members of the Disciplined Services in Guyana are expected to cast their votes in the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) today (Friday).

However, so far the 63 voting locations provided were observed to be “quiet”.

Speaking to media operatives at the Brickdam Police Station, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (rtd) James Patterson acknowledged the perceived low turnout so far of the members of the Disciplined Services. However, he is optimistic that the traffic would pick up and more persons would turn out to vote later in the day.

Asked directly whether he was confident of the voter education campaign for the LGE, Patterson maintained that GECOM did all it could to raise awareness on the process etc.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service will not vote today, but rather will do so on November 12, with the rest of the country.

Inews photographer Adam Baksh captured the following scenes earlier today (Friday):