Smoke from NA dump site affecting West Bank Berbice residents

Residents of Blairmont and surrounding communities on the West Bank of Berbice (WBB), Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) have expressed concern over the impact of smoke coming from the Esplanade Dump Site in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

“We are heavily affected by the Esplanade Dump Site which is continuously burning and it is affecting us residents of Region Five on the West Bank of Berbice,” one resident said.

Residents have complained that the majority of the impact is felt during the evening hours.

“During the day the smoke is not much because breeze slows down progressively towards the evening and we are confined to our houses and the free flow of air would not be there. Those of us with-out air-conditioning would have to be inhaling the smoke continuously all night.”

The residents said they have addressed the issue with both the chairmen of both regions and also the fire department in New Amsterdam.

Since September 2023, the Esplanade Dump Site has been emitting smoke.

The then Divisional Fire Officer, Cortland Harry, had told this publication the Fire Service had been battling to contain the blaze but heavy winds would have pushed the raging flames to the far side of the dumpsite, making it impossible for firefighters to reach the location.

The town’s Mayor, Wainwright McIntosh had also expressed concern over the situation saying that the dumpsite had been burning for several days, producing toxic smoke that had been covering sections of the town. The Mayor had referred to it as an environmental crisis but did not speak of what can or would be done to alleviate the situation.

