Smith out for rest of CPL with abdominal strain

Australia batsman Steven Smith will miss the rest of this year’s CPL with a side strain. The injury was revealed by his Barbados Tridents captain Jason Holder at the toss ahead of their game against St Lucia Stars on Sunday at Kensington Oval, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

According to ESPNCricinfo, a subsequent interview with the side’s head coach Robin Singh revealed that Smith has left for home to receive treatment for the injury.

Smith was signed as replacement for Shakib Al Hasan after he became available to play in the CPL for the first time following his one-year suspension from international cricket for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s tour of South Africa.

The 29-year-old had fared modestly before the injury, scoring 185 runs in seven innings while also taking three wickets, though he was Man of the Match in one of the only two wins this year for the bottom-placed Tridents by scoring 63 and taking 2 for 19 against Jamaica Tallawahs in Florida.