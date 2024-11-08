Smart Classroom Commissioned at Mahdia Primary School

Recently, the Ministry of Education commissioned a state-of-the-art Smart Classroom at Mahdia Primary School, equipped with cutting-edge technology aimed at transforming the learning experience for students and advancing administrative processes for teachers and staff.

This addition marks a major stride in Region Eight’s journey towards a digitally empowered educational system, enhancing both teaching and operational efficiency at the school.

The commissioning was led by Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza, alongside a visiting World Bank team.

In a move toward modernized education management, Mahdia Primary School has also integrated the Education Management Information System (EMIS), a real-time data collection tool that is replacing many paper-based methods of record-keeping. Teachers and administrative staff at Mahdia Primary are now able to input and access important educational data instantaneously, improving data accuracy and freeing up time to focus on delivering quality education to students.

The Smart Classroom, fully equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, an interactive whiteboard, and tablets pre-loaded with IXL learning materials, provides a dynamic, engaging learning environment. IXL’s comprehensive suite of interactive exercises supports student development in core subjects, allowing for personalized learning pathways that meet the individual needs of each student.

The Ministry’s decision to equip classrooms with such resources is a testament to its commitment to levelling the educational playing field, ensuring students in remote areas like Mahdia benefit from the same advanced tools as their peers in urban centres.

This project is part of the Ministry of Education’s objectives to create a digitally inclusive society and education system. Through such initiatives, the Ministry is ensuring all students have access to quality education, regardless of their geographic location, and equipping them with skills essential for future success in a technology-driven world.

