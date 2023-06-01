“Smallie”, accomplice shot dead during confrontation with Joint Services

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum moments ago confirmed that Royden Durant also called “Royden Williams” and “Smallie” along with an accomplice was shot and killed during a confrontation with members of the Joint Services at 33 Miles Bartica Potaro, Region Seven.

The convicted murderer made a daring escape from the maximum-security Mazaruni Prison on May 19, with the assistance of heavily armed individuals. The escape occurred in broad daylight and involved the use of a speedboat.

During the escape, the escort party accompanying Williams was attacked with AK-47 rifles by the individuals on the boat, which was in the Mazaruni River. Following the escape, a reward of $10 million was announced by the Guyana Police Force for any information leading to Williams’s arrest.

Williams is a convicted mass murderer, having been found guilty of the Bartica Massacre in 2008. During that incident, he and his accomplices ambushed and killed 12 individuals, including three Policemen.

Further, Williams was sentenced to death in September of the previous year for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) member Corporal Ivor Williams, on January 23, 2008.

It is worth noting that Williams had previously escaped from the Camp Street Prison on July 9, 2017, but was eventually recaptured on October 10, 2017, on the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

