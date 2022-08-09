Small-scale miners discuss issues affecting industry with President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali, this afternoon, made a commitment to address issues faced by small-scale miners during a meeting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

During the meeting, the miners related their issues to the president and committed to working along with him and the Ministry of Natural Resources to find solutions.

The President reassured the miners that his Government will implement ways to support and strengthen the system to help small-scale miners. He also tasked the Ministry to consult with the medium-scale miners on their issues.

The Head of State proposed that tangible solutions would be brought to the table when a follow-up meeting is held in a month.

The Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and technical staff from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) were also at the meeting. (Office of the President)