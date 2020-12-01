Sleepin Casino finally opens

After years of delay, the Sleepin International Hotel has finally gotten approval to open its state-of-the-art casino at Church Street, Georgetown.

This was confirmed by Chairman of the Gaming Authority, Manniram Prashad.

“There’s no special considerations…[in the past] his [the hotelier’s] licences were rejected. This is the third application. We looked at the documents submitted and we approved it. We think it was in order,” Prashad said.

In a Facebook post, the Sleepin Hotel announced “NOW OPEN: CARNIVAL CASINO

The Carnival Casino located at SleepIn International Hotel and Casino is now open until curfew!”

The national Covid-19 curfew is 10:30pm to 4am.

The hotelier, Clifton Bacchus has been making preparations for quite some time to set up the casino, which was constructed to the tune of some $20M.

However, his previous applications to the Gaming Authority had been denied.

More details to come…