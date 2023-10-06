‘Slack electrical connection’ resulted in Charlestown fire – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service: The fire that destroyed a three-storey building in Charlestown two nights ago was caused by a slack connection to electrical points, which caused overheating, thus resulting in a breakdown of the installation, leading to arcing and sparking and the subsequent ignition of nearby combustible materials.

The correct address of the building is 33 Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Firefighters, Fire Trucks, Water Carriers, and Ambulances from the Central, West Ruimveldt, Alberttown, Campbellville, and Eccles Fire Stations were all part of the operations to contain and extinguish the blaze and to provide assistance to anyone who suffered injuries as a result.

Two jets working from Water Carrier #16 tank supply and one jet working from Water Tender #105 tank supply, in conjunction with Water Tender #85 working a water relay system from a fire hydrant, were used to extinguish the fire.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving 14 persons homeless.

Also affected by the fire was a building located at Lot 34 Howes Street, Charlestown, which suffered severe damage to a television set, a stereo set, a refrigerator, and a section of the southern internal wall. Other items, including another TV, a fan, and a quantity of windows and walls, were slightly scorched due to radiated heat from the building of origin.

Two additional buildings, a motor car and a motorcycle were also damaged as a result of radiated heat.

The Guyana Fire Service will continue its efforts to provide excellent service countrywide.

Fire safety and prevention involves each citizen, and we are imploring all to be vigilant, practice fire safety, and equip homes with warning devices (smoke detectors and fire alarms) and fire suppression tools (fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, and fire extinguisher balls).

Follow these tips to protect your home from electrical fires:

• Do not overload outlets.

• Do not use illegal connections.

• Do not put electrical cords over curtains , underneath rugs or pin them behind furniture.

• Plug heat-generating appliances directly into an outlet, not into a power strip or extension cord.

• Have a licensed electrician review your home’s electrical system every ten years. Small upgrades and safety checks can prevent larger problems.

• Charge laptops and phones only on hard surfaces, not on beds or sofas.

• Disconnect charging equipment when devices are fully charged. Overcharging can lead to battery fires.

•Unplug electrical devices and appliances when not in use.

