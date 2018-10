Police have discovered the skeletal remains of a male suspected to be in his fifties on Tuesday afternoon in the Diamond Backlands, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The corpse was clad in a blue jersey, along with blue pants, a pair of brown sneakers and blue and white socks.

The left hand of the man appeared to have been bandaged.

The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral parlour awaiting identification and a subsequent autopsy as investigations are ongoing.