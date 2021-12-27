Skeletal remains of housewife found in ECD home

The skeletal remains suspected to be that of 57-year-old Dhanmattie Paul Deopaul was found in her Dr Miller Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Saturday.

The remains were found by the now dead woman’s brother-in-law who went to visit her but after calling several times and there were no answers, he thought something was amiss and as such, contacted the police.

Upon their arrival, the remains were found on the kitchen floor on the lower flat of the home. It was then escorted to the Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour where a postmortem is expected to be conducted to determine if foul play was involved.

Based on information received, the now dead woman lived along in a two-storey wooden structure and would normally isolate herself from family and friends. Relatives could not say if the woman was ill prior to her passing but based on preliminary investigations, she has never visited a medical facility.

She was last seen alive about three weeks ago by neighbours. Police have since confirmed that the house was not ransacked. Investigations are ongoing.