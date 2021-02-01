Skeletal remains found in Linden

Police in Linden have launched an investigation into the discovery of the skeletal remains of a male which were found at about 11:30h on Saturday in a clump of bushes.

The remains were reportedly found about 200 yards from the home of a 47-year-old female farmer of Third Phase Wisroc Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden.

The farmer has been residing on the land for 16 years.

According to Police, at the time of the discovery, the woman was preparing an area about 200 yards away from her home when she stumbled upon the skeletal remains.

The Police were summoned to the scene and the evidence found was lodged for DNA testing. The remains were taken to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary as investigations continue.