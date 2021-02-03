Skeletal remains found in Linden suspected to be missing pensioner

Family members believe that the skeletal remains recently found in a clump of bushes in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are that of 71-year-old Ivor Campbell who had been missing since last year.

The skeletal remains were found close to the home of a 47-year-old female farmer of Third Phase Wisroc Squatting Area, Wismar.

The farmer, who has been residing on the land for 16 years, was preparing an area about 183 metres (200 yards) away from her home, when she stumbled upon the skeletal remains.

The Police were summoned to the scene and the evidence found was lodged for DNA testing. The remains were then taken to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary for further investigation.

On Tuesday, the missing pensioner’s daughter, Tracy Campbell told this publication that she was positive that the remains were her father’s.

“We had to go and do DNA test and we are awaiting the Police to get back to us to confirm directly if that is him…,” she said.

According to the woman, the pieces of cloth found next to the remains matched the clothes her father was wearing on the day he disappeared.

“It is a bittersweet moment, because the whole idea of not knowing what happened to him and not knowing where he was, was another stress. Now that we would have found him, he is dead and that is another situation we would have to deal with,” she said.

The family said the Police has informed relatives that they would have to wait some two months to get the results from the DNA tests.

Campbell was last seen on November 13, 2020 after he purportedly went to purchase cigarettes, and never returned.