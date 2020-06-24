Skeletal remains found in city building

Skeletal remains of a human were found in an abandoned two-storey building at High and Princes Streets, Georgetown.

Though the discovery was made on June 3, the information was only released to the media today.

Police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the person.

According to reports, a security guard who works nearby reported to the police that he smelt an “obnoxious scent” coming from the building.

Officers visited the scene later that day where the discovery was made.

The land and building are said to be owned by a businessman from Subryanville, Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.