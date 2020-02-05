Skeletal remains found at Kwakwani suspected to be missing man

Skeletal remains found at Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, over the weekend is suspected to be that of 65-year-old Aroaima, Hururu Mission resident Linton Ashley, who went missing on December 12, 2019.

Police have confirmed that the remains were recovered about 50 feet away from Ashley’s logging camp at the UB concession situated at 101-kilometre UNAMCO Trail in the Upper Berbice Region on Saturday.

Ashley, who worked as a lone saw man/logger in the area which is considered desolate was reported missing by his female employer.

However, a saw was reportedly discovered next to the remains along with a fallen greenheart log. Investigators suspect that he might have been killed by the fallen tree. An employee who recently set up camp in the vicinity made the gruesome discovery.

According to Police, next to the remains were clothing suspected to be that of the 65-year-old, which included a green and grey hat, a pair of black long boots, black pants and a blue shirt.

The remains were transported to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) on Sunday, thence to a funeral home in Georgetown on Monday where it is said to be awaiting DNA testing.