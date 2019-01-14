Six weeks community service for gold chain thief

An unemployed man, who appeared on Monday before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, will spend the next six weeks doing community service as a penalty for snatching a woman’s gold chain while at the Mahdia Bus Park situated in Georgetown.

The 20-year-old defendant, Shamar Whyte admitted to the charge which detailed that he stole a gold chain and pendant valued $300,000 from Ashanti Khan on January 12, 2019 at Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

According to the facts presented, the defendant approached the victim, snatched the chain from her neck and was attempting to make his escape but was captured by public spirited persons.

White was given six weeks community service and was instructed to undergo counseling during the period.