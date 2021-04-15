Sir Clive Lloyd commences legal action against Guyana Chronicle

Legendary former West Indies Cricket captain Sir Clive Lloyd has commenced legal action against the Guyana Chronicle after a “libellous” article was published under the headline “Holder has outlived his usefulness in the position, says Lloyd.”

Appearing on the most recent Mason and Guest radio programme, Sir Clive’s Attorney, Ralph Thorne, QC, confidently claimed that the legendary skipper never spoke to the reporter. A few weeks ago, when the article was published, Sir Clive also expressed his disappointment at the article, claiming that he never spoke to the reporter.

The article was published on March 13, 2021 in the print copy and the online edition, which was later taken down while the publication issued an apology. Attorney Thorne has said he would represent the great man and ensure justice is served.

“It is with great honour that I am representing Sir Clive Lloyd in association with Guyanese Counsel. Let them (Guyana Chronicle) understand that we are pressing ahead with that case on behalf of one of the great West Indians of the last 100 years,” Thorne said.

“This case will be pursued with vigour to its very logical end, and we will insist, in a very public forum and in a very public manner, that justice should come to Sir Clive Lloyd. You’re not going to meet a more distinguished West Indian than Sir Clive Lloyd, and therefore newspapers must be very careful how they portray our heroes. Sir Clive Lloyd is a West Indian hero, an authentic West Indian hero,” Thorne explained.

A few weeks ago, Sir Clive said on the Mason and Guest radio programme: “I never said anything like that! I find it so disrespectful that people can do as they like, put your name to something and say you have said that. No, that is wrong! I have never said anything like that!

“A friend of mine spoke to the Sports Editor at the Chronicle, and he didn’t even come back and explain anything really, so I am very disappointed, because I never spoke to that reporter.”

Lloyd has declared that Jason Holder is a guy for whom he has great regard. “I sort of promoted him as captain. I will never go out to say anything like that to anyone. I don’t have anything against Holder,” Lloyd clarified.

Asked if he had made contact with the reporter, Lloyd replied in the negative.