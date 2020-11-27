Siparuta on complete lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

The Orealla/Siparuta Village Council on Thursday evening took a decision to completely lock down the village of Siparuta from 6:00h today, Friday.

The decision was taken after a whopping 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded at that Amerindian Settlement, located in the Corentyne River in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). The total number of cases in the community stands at 50.

The Village had previously recorded 20 positive cases from 72 tests.

Meanwhile, its sister village of Orealla has nine confirmed cases.

Following the outbreak at Siparuta, head of the Region 6 COVID-19 Task Force, David Armogan, said authorities were trying to test everyone in the two Amerindian communities. Orealla has a population of about 1500 and Siparuta’s population is about 400.

Speaking with this publication, Toshao Carl Peneux noted that the Village Council met on Thursday evening and took the decision to lock down the village of Siparuta. He explained that the Council currently has the capacity to deliver food hampers to residents.

Peneux had earlier stated that persons from Siparuta who were tested positive with the novel coronavirus had not been adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the Ministry of Health.

A gate has been constructed across the Terrakulli Bridge which links the villages of Orealla and Siparuta. This, Peneux highlighted, is being guarded by Police officers to prevent persons moving from one village to the other.

Region Six recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which has taken its total to 156.