Single window approval system for construction permits – President

President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Central Government will soon engage the municipalities to bring the laws, regulations and building codes “up to speed” with the international best practices.

The Head of State made this announcement to the Mayors and Deputy Mayors who were sworn in at his office earlier today.

“At the level of Central Government, we understand the changes that are taking place, the capital city Georgetown is not the same capital city. The level of commerce, sophistication of investment have changed tremendously; the type of office buildings have changed,” he said.

“But the laws have really remained constant, the regulations have remained constant. The building codes have remained constant. And these are some of the things that Central Government will be working on.”

The President pointed to the importance of this process given the country’s transformative agenda. He said that studies have pointed to a major deficiency in the length of time for approval of building permits.

“In some instances, it [the permit] stays at some town councils or city council for some time, two years, three years. So what we have to do now is to work collectively on creating a single window approval system in keeping with international best practices.”

As such, he stated that Central Government will be engaging the regional bodies on the modernisation of the institutional and legislative infrastructure to establish the single window approval system for building permits and construction permits. This he emphasised will greatly enhance competitiveness and improve productivity.