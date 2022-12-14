Single mother of 3 burdened with extra expenses after 9-Y-O hospitalised with illness

A single mother of three is finding it challenging to make ends meet after her nine-year-old son became hospitalised as a result of an illness he was diagnosed with some seven years ago.

Omesh Mohan was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome and has been in and out of the hospital for most of his life. Nephrotic Syndrome is a kidney disorder which causes the body to pass excessive amounts of protein in the urine. This condition is usually caused by damage to the clusters of small blood vessels in kidneys that filter excess water from the blood.

Omesh was recently hospitalised again on December 5 after he began experiencing vomiting and bodily swelling. Later that week, he also began to bleed through his lower lip and anus.

The child’s mother, Bibi Shareefa Anwar only works ten days per month as a government part-time worker – to clean a nursery school – in an effort to support her family. The woman has been at the Georgetown Public Hospital since her son was admitted, opting not to travel to and from home in a bid to limit spending.

Anwar said the doctors have already advised her that this is a condition that her son will have to live with however, they informed her of her option to seek a second opinion at another hospital as well as the option of overseas treatment – none of which she can afford.

According to research conducted by this publication, even though the nephrotic syndrome does not have a specific cure, the majority of children “outgrow” this disease in their late teens or in early adulthood. Some children will have only one attack of the syndrome.

Meanwhile, the woman’s other two children, age 14 and 12, are currently staying with her brother. The woman said she would usually get meals from the hospital but sometimes, her sister-in-law would drop food and a change of clothes.

The children’s father, the woman explained, left atter the youngest was diagnosed with the disease.

The woman, who lives in a rented building at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), says she has a piece of land located on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) and it is her dream to be able to own her own home one day. But at it stands, she does not have the finances to realised that dream.

Anyone interested in assisting the family can contact with Anwar on 667 9984.