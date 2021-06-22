Single father dies after car falls into outfall at Abary

The body of a 44-year-old fisherman of Abary, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) was today fished out of an outfall following a horrific accident yesterday afternoon.

David Benimadhoo, a single father of three, was killed after the car he was driving fell into an outfall near a sluice at Abary.

Reports are that the fisherman had left home on Monday morning to venture to the area to purchase fish to resell.

Later that day, the man’s family received a call informing them that the car had fallen overboard and they needed to hire a tractor to retrieve it.

When the family arrived on the scene, they were then told that the man was trapped in the car.

However, the car nor the man were to be seen.

A search was conducted throughout the afternoon into the evening but the man nor the car could be found. INews understands that there was high tide at the time.

Today, when the water from the sluice was drained, the man’s body was discovered.

Benimadhoo leaves to mourn his three children ages 21, 19, 13. The children’s mother had died about a year ago.