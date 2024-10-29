Simulation Centre commissioned at Suddie Hospital

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony accompanied by Regional Health Officer Dr Ranjeev Singh, yesterday officially commissioned a Simulation Centre at the Public Hospital Suddie.

This advanced facility, is first in the region to provide critical hands-on training, preparing healthcare providers to tackle a wide range of real-life scenarios with confidence and competence.

Through simulation, healthcare professionals will gain the skills to handle complex procedures, teamwork, communication, and ultimately improve patient safety. This is part of a broader initiative to roll out a hybrid nursing programme, where 1,200 students will undertake theory online and practice at facilities like Suddie.

In his remarks, Dr Anthony emphasised the importance of the new curriculum, updated with support from international partners including the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the University of Sao Paulo.

“Over recent years, Guyanese tutors have trained in Brazil, while professors from the University of Sao Paulo have worked with local teams to ensure these simulation centres meet the highest standards of modern medical training”, Dr Anthony said.

He further noted the need for additional healthcare professionals at the new hospital.

“By next year, we anticipate opening a new hospital here with 75 inpatient beds, accident and emergency facilities, outpatient clinics, advanced imaging including CT scans, new labs, and pharmacies.

With an estimated requirement of 600–800 nurses for this facility, we are intensifying our training initiatives to meet these needs”, Dr Anthony explained.

Present at the event were, Michael Gouveia, Hinterland Coordinator; Dr Angela Binda, Coastland Coordinator; and other officials.

