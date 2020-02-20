Silver Hill residents charged for vigilante killing of alleged bandit

Three persons accused of fatally beating a 22-year-old former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to death during an attempted robbery on Monday last were arraigned on Wednesday for the capital offence of murder at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Courtney Wolfe, along with his wife, Candacy Wolfe, and Curt Mingo were not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on February 11, 2020, they murdered Daniel Jermaine Forde of Lot 759 B Field Sophia, Georgetown.

The couple were represented by Attorney Nigel Hughes, while Mingo was unrepresented. They were remanded to prison and the case will continue on February 25.

This publication had previously reported that Forde allegedly attempted to rob a grocery shop at about 19:30h last Monday at Silver Hill, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to the Police, the 36-year-old shopkeeper was operating her business when Forde, armed with a cutlass, entered and demanded money. The woman raised an alarm and Forde began to chop at her shop grill and also damaged a flat-screen television.

Residents, after hearing the woman’s screams for help, went out in their numbers and flocked the shop. The residents managed to disarm Forde and gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to the Police who were summoned. The Police transported the man for medical treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre at around 01:40h the following day.

Photographs seen by this publication which were shared on social media showed that residents tied the man and stuffed him inside a tyre. A document dated 2018 showed that he was Absent Without Leave (AOL) in August 2015 and was discharged from the Guyana Defence Force in November 2017.