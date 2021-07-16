Siblings remanded over 518 grams marijuana bust

Siblings Shantell Evans, 24, and Timhara Evans, 19, were today remanded to prison after they were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to a statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), they were remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to August 20, 2021.

CANU explained that on July 14, they conducted a search on an apartment at James Street, Albouystown when the 518 grams marijuana bust was made.