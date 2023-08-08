Siblings perish in Moblissa fire

Two siblings – six-year-old Demario Skellekie and three-year-old Debron Skellekie reportedly perished in an early morning fire at Moblissa, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Based on reports received, the fire might have been purposely set.

Persons in the area reported that they were awakened by the blaze and rushed to the house but it was too late to save the two siblings.

The mother, who is suspected to be mentally ill was seen walking away from the scene when the fire started. She was, however, taken into police custody.

While details remain sketchy about the cause of the fire, the charred remains of the two lads were found among the debris sometime after the fire was extinguished.

Investigations are ongoing.

