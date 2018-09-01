Siblings assaulted, robbed by armed trio in Grove home invasion

A 49-year-old laborer and his 44-year-old female sibling were reportedly bound and assaulted by three armed bandits who invaded their Section A, Block Y, Golden Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara home and robbed them of their cash and other valuables.

According to the police, the robbery occurred about 19:00h on Friday and during that process, the perpetrators allegedly gun-butted and bound the victims who had to receive medical attention.

Moreover, Police say they are making stringent efforts to apprehend the suspects as their investigation continues.