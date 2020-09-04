Shuman submits proof of foreign citizenship renunciation

Recently-elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lenox Shuman, has finally submitted proof of renunciation of his Canadian citizenship.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, confirmed this to this publication that Shuman submitted to him a letter from the Canadian High Commission in Georgetown confirming that Canada has issued him with a Certificate of Renunciation of Citizenship.

Article 155 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana makes it clear that persons who are dual citizens would be disqualified from sitting in the National Assembly.

Shuman was the only parliamentarian who was yet to submit proof of renunciation of his foreign citizenship. The others who had foreign citizenship, Joseph Harmon and Gail Teixeira, had already done so.