Shuman heads to Parliament as first MP of Joinder List

Mr Lenox Shuman, the Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), will be the first parliamentary representative for the seat awarded to its joint list with those of The New Movement (TNM) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG).

This was confirmed in a letter by the three parties dated August 6th and addressed to Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield.

“We are pleased to inform you that the representative of the above named Joinder Parties is Mr Lenox Shuman. His name is on the approved list of Candidates for the National Top Up List of the Liberty and Justice Party,” the letter stated.

The joinder parties – ANUG, LJP and TNM had promised to utilise their single parliamentary seat to support legislation and policies aimed at bettering the lives of the Guyanese people.

On Tuesday, the parties met for the first time to begin discussions on the way forward as it relates to the formula for the occupation of the seat.

Following the meeting, LJP’s Shuman, ANUG’s Jonathan Yearwood and TNM Presidential Candidate Dr Asha Kissoon addressed members of the media where they explained that the meeting was to make proposals to take back to their respective parties.

They had said that if they were to go according to votes received, it would mean that the LJP would be serving in Parliament for 2 years and 5 months, ANUG for 2 years and 4 months, and TNM for 80 days.

The numbers coming out of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections indicated that of the trio, LJP secured the most votes with 2657 while ANUG and TMN secured 2313 and 244 respectively.