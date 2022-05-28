Shots fired during National Park concert; patron arrested with illegal gun, ammo

Chaos erupted in the National Park in the wee hours of today during the ‘Baderation’ Concert when dancehall artiste, Skeng, was performing.

Videos circulating on social media showed that in the midst of his performance, gunshots were fired by patrons attending the concert. There are no reports of anyone being injured by the gunshots but some persons sustained minor injuries after glass bottles were thrown in the crowd.

There are reports, as well, of the Banks DIH bar at the event being robbed.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have since arrested one patron who was found in possession of an illegal firearm at the venue. However, reports are that there were more than one person discharging rounds in the air during the concern.

Meanwhile, in light of the incident, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken met with the promoters of the event today.

See below statement from GPF on: DISCHARGING LOADED FIREARM IN NATIONAL PARK DURING ‘BADERATION’ CONCERT

A meeting was summoned this morning by the Commissioner of Police (acting) Mr. Clifton Hicken, in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary to deal with the breach of security and subsequent discharge of gunshots at the ‘Baderation’ dancehall concert held at the National Park last night.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr. Ravindradat Budhram; Head of Special Branch Mr. Errol Watts, Commander for Regional Division 4 ‘A’ Mr. Simon McBean, CCU Head Mr. Mark Ramotar; and promoter of the ‘Baderation’ concert Mr. Rawle Ferguson from Hits and Jams Entertainment Company.

The security posture (and lack thereof) at the event was discussed and recommendations were made for strict compliance prior to the hosting of any other such events in the future.

Some of the things discussed at today’s meeting relate to:

• Stakeholders approach – with promoters, members of the Fire Service, GRA, and the Police

• Increased Police posture in partnership with the Private Sector

• Prohibition of beverages in bottles (only plastic cups and bottles will be allowed)

• Improved security search – metal detectors and scanners will be employed

Also, one person – a vendor from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested by the Police in the National Park last night with an illegal 9mm firearm with one suspected live 9mm round of ammunition. He is presently in custody.

The Police are presently following up with the reviewing of CCTV cameras and videos circulating on social media with a view of identifying and arresting persons who discharged rounds in the air at the event in the National Park.

The Guyana Police Force is also appealing to the general public or anyone who might have knowledge or information (maybe phone videos) to share with the police as this will assist investigators in identifying the perpetrator(s) who fired shots at the event that caused chaos and panic.

Investigations are ongoing.