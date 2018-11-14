‘Short boss’ charged with murder of Kuru Kururu clerk while on remand for same

Remanded prisoner, Travis Evans called “Short Boss” was on Wednesday charged with a second murder, that of 46-year-old Legal Clerk, Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank who was killed in August of this year at his home in Kuru Kururu.

23-year-old, Evans of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown stood before Principal Magistrate; Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plea to the charge read to him.

It is alleged that he between July 31 and August 2, 2018 at Kuru Kururu, Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara (EBD) murdered Frank during the course of a robbery.

Frank’s body was discovered days after his demise lying in his home with visible head injuries. His entire home was ransacked which indicated that he was killed during a robbery.

Evan’s however was previously charged with the murder of Ronsley Clarke, 21, whom allegedly he shot twice to his body in full view of his friends.

The murder occurred on August 2, 2018, in Sophia while the deceased and his girlfriend were at a party.

Evans also escaped from the Lusignan holding facility on October 15 along with two other prisoners.

He was however recaptured on October 19, 2018, by Joint Services Ranks at the Linden Soesdyke junction who received a tip off of his location.