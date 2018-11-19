“Short Boss” asked to drop attempted murder case against businessman

…father says “no way”

The relatives of Romario Baljeet also called ‘Short Boss’ who was severely battered by businessman, Abdul Imran Khan outside Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown, earlier today told the court that they were contacted by relatives of the businessman who asked them to to “drop the matter”.

According to the victim’s father there will be ‘no way’ that he would drop the case against Khan. He added that he had taken care of his son from birth and will continue to support him although he is an adult now.

Attorney-at-law Latchmi Rahamat, who has been assigned as the Special Prosecutor in the matter stated that a male relative of the accused visited Baljeet residence to settle the matter.

Further the attorney told the court that she was sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute the case against Khan. Meanwhile, the court also heard that the matter is still be investigated by police.

It was disclosed that the victim is scheduled to return to the hospital since the injuries that the differently-able man received was recorded as life threatening.

Khan of Austin Street, Campbellville reappeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was further remanded on the attempted murder charge.

The 37-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly seen on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage beating ‘Short Boss’ on October 28, 2018 outside the Main Street, Georgetown club.

Khan’s Attorney, Glenn Hanoman, on his first court appearance questioned the charge that was instituted against his client. “This was a fight, not attempted murder,” the lawyer had told the court in a bail application.

The week prior to his appearance, Khan’s brother, 37-year-old Safraz Khan was brought before the said court on gun-related charges, which occurred on the same morning. He was, however, granted $50,000 bail.

The court then was informed that the victim had undergone two surgeries and was expected to have several other corrective surgeries to his face.

It was previously reported that Safraz Khan was also allegedly seen on CCTV footage beating and kicking at Baljeet, who had attempted to pass between him and friends outside the nightclub.

The victim was in the company of a female friend when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by Khan, who then proceeded to kick him repeatedly to his head. Baljeet was later picked up and rushed to a private medical facility, where he was admitted a patient.

Both brothers are represented by attorneys-at-law Glenn Hanoman and Everton Singh-Lammy. The matter will continue on November 26.