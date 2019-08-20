Shop owner slapped with narcotics possession charge  

A business owner, who was recently charged for causing the death of his wife, is once again before the courts, this time for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Twenty-seven-year old, Osafo Bess appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 17, 2019 at Arcade Mahdia, Region Eight, he had in his possession 43 grams of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Bess was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ronald Daniels who told the court that his client was at his shop playing video game with some friends. As the Police showed up, his friend left.

It was this time that the Police conducted a search and a bag containing the narcotics was found at the side of the shop.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not object to bail being granted to the defendant while indicating that on the day in question, one of the arresting ranks saw the defendant throwing the bag out of the shop.

Bail was granted in the sum of $70,000 and the matter was adjourned for October 16 at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Courts.