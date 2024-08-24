Shooting update: Vehicle used by perpetrators found, was stolen – Police

The Guyana Police Force has disclosed that investigators probing this morning’s drive-by shooting on D’Urban Street that left one man dead and five other persons injured have since found the vehicle used by the perpetrators.

Detectives were able to trace the owner of the vehicle, who told the police that the car was stolen less than two hours before the shooting incident.

See below for the full update from the Guyana Police Force on the shooting:

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫

— 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒗𝒆𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒍𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒈𝒖𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆-𝒃𝒚 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈

Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged murder of Anthony Havescome, called ‘Pandit’, a 40-year-old businessman of South Ruimveldt Georgetown, which occurred at about 05:30hrs today at Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, by four suspects, all armed with handguns, in a black Toyota Premio motor car.

Enquiries disclosed that the location where the alleged murder took place is in the vicinity of V’s Delight, which is located on the southern side of D’Urban Street. According to Keon Aaron, a 37-year-old businessman and proprietor of V’s Delight on Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, he hosted an ‘All Black’ party for the second anniversary of his business at a wash bay opposite the business place.

Shortly after 05:00 hrs, a Police patrol went and instructed him to stop the party which he did.

He said that while some people left the party, there were still a few others liming and drinking in front of his business. Aaron stated that while he was checking off his bar, he heard several loud explosions that sounded like gunshots, and, while checking, he saw a dark-coloured heavily-tinted car speeding off in a western direction. He then went over to his business place and observed several persons with what appeared to be blood on their bodies. As a result, with the assistance of other persons around, they placed the men into different motor cars and escorted them to the GPHC, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. One of the persons, Havescome, died while receiving treatment. He sustained one suspected gunshot wound to his right back below his shoulder blade. The other injured persons are:

** Travis Ceres, a 25-year-old Vendor from East La Penitence — received what appears to be a graze to his right elbow and right abdomen.

** Destra Auther, a 33-year-old Vendor of East La Penitence — received one suspected gunshot wound to her lower left leg.

** Teon Allen, called ‘Spoil Child’, a 38-year-old unemployed resident of Sophia — received one suspected gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

** Stanley Matthews, a 31-year-old from Turkeyen, received one suspected gunshot wound to his left hand and one to his left thigh.

** Lennox Wayne, called ‘Two colours’, a 39-year-old Security Guard from Turkeyen, received one suspected gunshot wound to his right thigh and right palm.

** Lloyd Roberts, a 43-year-old Miner of Golden Grove, EBD, received one suspected gunshot wound to his right upper chest and left hip.

They were all admitted as patients at the GPHC and the St Joseph’s Mercy Hospital. Their condition is listed as serious but stable.

The scene was processed and photographed by Detectives, including a team from the Crime Laboratory (CID HQ). Twenty-nine (29) suspected 9mm spent shells, one (1) live suspected 9mm ammunition, four (4) pieces of metal fragments and six (6) projectiles were found at the scene.

A silver Toyota Allion motor car bearing registration number PWW 2242, which is owned by a 30-year-old from Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, and a motorcar bearing registration number PAD 658, which were parked on the bridge of the premises, were examined and it was observed that they both had two suspected bullet holes to the front windscreen.

At about 09:30hrs today (Saturday), acting on information received, detectives went to Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt Georgetown, where –on arrival — they observed a black Toyota Premio motor car (without number plate) parked on the eastern carriageway of Manatee Place, facing south. The vehicle was examined, and registration number PAC 8364 was seen engraved on the windscreens.

The vehicle was processed and photographed by the CID team, and eleven 9mm spent shells, along with one .223 spent shell, were found in the front and back seats of the car. Two suspected bullet holes were seen in the lower right back passenger door, and what appears to be a graze from a bullet to the left side back just above the gas tank.

The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras and these were seen and will be viewed. The vehicle was escorted to the Police Station where it was lodged pending investigation. The spent shells found at the scene and in the motor car were placed in separate evidence bags and taken to the ballistics section to be examined.

The owner of the car, Coleen Burrowe, a 33-year-old businesswoman was contacted and interviewed. She related that on 2024-08-24 at about 04:00hrs, that she was driving her black Toyota Premio motor car #PAC 8364, East along D’Urban Street, Georgetown, in company of a friend and two cousins. According to Burrowes, while at D’Urban and Victor Street, she felt an urgent need to urinate, and as such, she stopped her motorcar on D’Urban and Victor Streets, during which she was approached by two men on a white XR motorcycle (registration number unknown). The pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle, pointed a firearm at her and demanded that she hand over the motorcar.

Being fearful for her life, she, along with the other occupants, exited the car, and the armed suspect entered the car and drove North on Victor Street out of the victim’s eyesight and made good his escape while the motorcycle followed. She immediately went to the East La Penitence Police Station, where a report was made. The said area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, as investigations continue.

--- ---