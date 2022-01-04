Shooter, getaway driver arraigned for Albouystown Christmas Eve murder

Two men were remanded to prison on Monday after they were charged with the Christmas Eve 2021 murder of 28-year-old Deon Charles called “Zip”.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts were Ezekiel Hawker, 19, a shopkeeper of Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, and Mickel Forde, 31, a welder, of Tucville, Georgetown.

The two men were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that they murdered Charles of East La Penitence, Georgetown on December 24, 2021. They were remanded to prison until January 27, 2022.

It was reported that Charles was shot dead in execution-style whilst standing on James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown talking with friends. On the fateful night, two men exited a white Toyota Axio and approached Charles.

Soon after a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot was heard. Charles reportedly fell to the ground and the two men immediately re-entered the car, which sped off the scene. The injured man was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Following the murder, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Hawker. Last Thursday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Hawker was handed over to local Police by law enforcement officers in neighbouring Suriname.

Subsequently, the allegation of murder committed on Charles was put to Hawker and he admitted to committing the act, under caution. Hawker told investigators Charles had previously shot him twice, and after seeing him on Christmas Eve night on James Street, Albouystown, he took revenge.

Forde is believed to be the driver of the motor car which transported Hawker to and from the scene. After completing investigations, Police sent a file to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) which recommended that Forde and Hawker be charged with the capital offence of murder.

Meanwhile, the GPF has extended gratitude to its Surinamese counterparts, who, over the years, have offered vital support to local Police in apprehending suspects who have fled Guyana and handing them over for investigations to proceed.

In recent times, suspects of high-profile crimes have opted to flee the jurisdiction believing that they will forever evade justice. However, the Police Force said it intends to relentlessly pursue any suspect who adopts this course of action.