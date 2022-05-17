Shoemaker remanded for possession of 16.5lbs of marijuana

A 29-year-old shoemaker of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was today remanded to prison for the possession of 16.5lbs of marijuana.

Carlos McPherson appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, Contrary to Section 5 (1)(a)(I) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act 10:10.

The man pleaded not guilty but was remanded to prison until June 2, 2022.

McPherson was arrested by a Police Constable at the Mackenzie Market after the ganja was found in his possession.