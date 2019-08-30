Shoaib Malik confirmed GAW Captain

Pakistani superstar, Shoaib Malik will lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

This was confirmed by Head Coach of the GAW, Johan Botha during the opening day of the team’s pre-tournament camp at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Malik, who led the GAW in five matches in 2018 and departed for overseas duties, is described by Botha as an experienced leader.

“I think for now it’s still Shoaib, he was really good for us last year in the first five games he was present; we are still looking for that calm head on the filed”, Botha stated.

Malik is expected to arrive in Guyana shortly and join his GAW team shortly at the pre-tournament camp.