Shirtless Corentyne man attacked by bees in his yard

A Berbice boat owner is now hospitalised after being stung by Africanized bees.

Injured is 47-year-old Harry Narine Ramdas called known as “Eno” of Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

Ramdas received scores of stings to his upper body while he was in his backyard on Saturday.

According to the injured man, at about 14:30h, he was shirtless and had gone to urinate at the back of his yard when he was attacked by a swarm of bees.

“After me done ‘leak’ [urinate]’, dem bee them start come from the sawmill over. And me na bin get on shirt and a whole sixty-something ah dem bite me from me head to me belly,” Ramdas related in his Corentyne dialect.

He noted that at the time of the attack, his nephew was about 40 feet away, cooking but was unhurt.

After the attack, Ramdas was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital, where he was admitted to be treated and remains as a patient. His condition is listed as stable.

According to the boat owner, there is a sawmill next to his house with several derelict vehicles in the compound. He believes the bees inhabit them.

“Me scared bad, me can’t even trust fuh go at the back yard. And right now, me get lil kids,” the stressed.