Shermon Lewis replaces Alzarri Joseph in Windies Test Tour of India

Right-arm fast bowler, Shermon Lewis will replace Alzarri Joseph in the 15-man squad for the Test Tour of India which starts Thursday, October 4 in Rajkot.

According to Cricket West Indies (CWI) Lewis made his debut at the first-class level for the Windward Islands in March 2017 and took 30 wickets at an average of 21.66 in the 2017/18 West Indies 4Day Championship. He recently toured England as part of the WINDIES A squad where they played against India A and England Lions.

Joseph, in the last week, underwent two fitness assessment procedures and a CWI medical panel has recommended that he be “allowed to continue his rehabilitation to full fitness for international competitions.”

Joseph suffered a stress fracture last November and has since been in intense programmes to get him back to full strength. Since then, he has also played in an international home series against Bangladesh and the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Joseph will continue his rehabilitation programme under the monitoring of medical officials at the High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Guyanese trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Devendra Bishoo and Keemo Paul, all of whom played well for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 CPL were included in the squad.

In the meantime, some members of the Test squad are already in Dubai and have begun training sessions at the ICC Academy as they continue their preparation for the Test series in India.

Members of the squad include:Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shermon Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.