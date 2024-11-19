Sheriff Street crash claims life of electrical contractor

Carlton Smartt, a well-known electrical contractor, lost his life this morning in a collision involving two large sand trucks on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

Eyewitnesses reported that both trucks were speeding when they collided at the Dennis Street intersection.

One truck crashed into a building, while the other ended up in a canal.

Smartt, who was on the roadway at the time, was fatally struck during the chaotic accident.

According to a friend’s Facebook post, Smartt worked with Bassoo and Sons on Regent Street, Georgetown, and often took on additional jobs before and after work to provide for his family.

However, on Tuesday morning, Smartt was reportedly on his way to Beacon Roti when he was struck down and killed.

