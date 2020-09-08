Sheriff/Mandela road expansion project to resume

Citing unprecedented delays that have left the Sheriff-Mandela Road Expansion Project at a standstill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar has confirmed the roadworks are expected to proceed.

“Some of the workers from the contractor were not in the country… Because they left and went back to China, they could not have come back because of the COVID-19 situation,” Minister Indar explained.

The workers’ absence resulted in a significant drop in the workforce, resulting in the slow-moving pace of the project.

Now that the country’s main international airports are opened to chartered flights, Minister Indar remains optimistic that the project will recommence.

“We are pushing for them to restart the project,” the Public Works Minister added.

In 2011, the Government expended $1.7Billion on the designs for the widening of the flagship Sheriff-Mandela Road Project and on preparatory works for the widening of the East Coast Demerara Four Lane Highway between Better Hope and La Bonne Intention, where the latter project is complete. [Extracted and Modified from the Department of Public Information]