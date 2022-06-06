Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand coming to Guyana in 2025

Marriott International has signed an agreement to bring the Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Brand to Georgetown, Guyana.

Slated for a 2025 opening, the project is expected to include a 200-room Sheraton Hotel and 224 residences, marking the brand´s debut in the market

Marriott International, Inc. announced that it has signed an agreement with H-Towers Inc., a Guyanese owned company, and its U.S. based partners, The Triwest Financial Group, Inc. and Black Pearl Holding Co., to bring the iconic Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand to Georgetown, the Guyanese capital.

The two-tower new-build project will expand the company’s existing portfolio in the country and is expected to break ground by the end of the year.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Guyana and bring a new brand to this exciting destination,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America.

“The signing of this new project is a significant moment and the brand’s rich heritage is an excellent fit for this growing market.”

The anticipated 200-room hotel will feature a mix of king and double rooms and several suites, including a Governor’s suite and a sophisticated Sheraton Club Lounge.

In addition, planned amenities for the hotel include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, specialty restaurant, meeting and conference rooms, state-of-the-art spa, and the brand’s signature bar, coffee, market concept.

The hotel, which will occupy one of the two towers, is located in close proximity of downtown Georgetown in the suburban city of Providence.

The up-and-coming neighborhood features residential, commercial, and retail centers, offering guests a variety of experiences to explore.

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and visitors alike, the Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand creates an intuitive and holistic experience with spaces to connect, be productive, and help travelers feel connected to the local community.

In addition to seamless technology integration and an elevated food and beverage philosophy, the layered design balances a sense of timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, that aims to make guests feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting or relaxing.

“We are very honored to be given the opportunity to bring such a recognizable brand to the market, knowing the impeccable standards Guyanese and international guests alike will enjoy,” commented Kerwin Bollers, Executive Director of H-Towers at the signing.

Given Guyana’s growing demand around accommodation for visitors, the project came to life when the Government of Guyana, through its Go-Invest Office, launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) in 2021 for hotel developers.

The project includes a residential component, as well, and 224 residences will be housed in the second tower, connecting with the hotel via a sky bridge.

Construction for the two towers is slated to begin at the end of the year, with an expected completion date in 2025.