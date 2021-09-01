Shepherd seals super over win for Warriors

A magical super over from Guyana’s Romario Shepherd sealed another two points for the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) as they edged the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in match 11 of the Hero Caribbean premier League (CPL) 2021.

A low scoring encounter; the 40 overs ended with both teams on 138-9, giving rise to the first Super Over of the Hero Caribbean premier league 2021.

Unusual in cricketing circumstances, there was a toss for the last two overs which saw Kieron Pollard winning on the behalf of TKR, sending the Warriors back in to post some runs.

A single and a leg bye came from the first two balls of the over, bowled by Narine, but a nightmare scenario came in the third delivery, as Nicholas Pooran was caught on the boundary by his opposite number.

Hetmyer consolidated in the fourth with a boundary but was unfortunate enough to lose his wicket, a simple catch to Denesh Ramdin to end the Warriors’ over.

To television viewers, it appeared as though Imran Tahir would be the man with the ball for the local franchise but it was eventually thrust to Shepherd, as Pollard and Munro made their way to the crease.

Starting in the best possible way, Shepherd bowled full on off stump to Pollard who took the bait lofting it to the boundary where Malik was set to take the catch. The remainder of Shepherd’s over went dot, 1, 2, dot 1 as he restricted the Knight Riders to 4 for the Warriors’ victory.

Earlier in the game; the Knight Riders was sent in to bat first and struggled occasionally to get the ball away. Isuru Udana’s 21 from 9 was the highlight of the TKR innings, as Colin Munro contributed 32 from 28 and Sunil Narine etched 19 from 20.

Shepherd was once again the pick of the bowlers, picking up another three wickets for 24 runs in his spell. Also with 3 wickets was Mohamad Hafeez who went for 18 runs from 3 overs.

The Warriors’ batting looked dismal at first as Chanderpaul Hemraj and Odean Smith went early to Ravi Rampaul. Steadying the ship with Shimron Hetmyer with 27 from 29, before an aggressive Pooran hit 27 from 15.

Going down to the wire, Shepherd and Naveen Ul Haq made cameos with 18 from 9 and 13 from 5 to see the Warriors leveling scores with the Knight Riders at the end of their 20.

Rampaul was the most successful bowler for the Trinidadian opposition with 4 wickets for 29 from 4.