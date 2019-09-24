Shakib Al Hasan signs for Barbados Tridents

The Barbados Tridents have announced that Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be replacing Sandeep Lamichhane who will be leaving for national duty.

Shakib will join the team ahead of their match against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval on Saturday, September 28.

Shakib has played in the Hero CPL before, representing both the Tridents and the Jamaica Tallawahs. When at the Tridents he recorded the best ever bowling return in Hero CPL’s history when he took 6/6 against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Shakib has played 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 75 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh and was in outstanding form during this summer’s ICC Cricket World Cup where he scored 606 runs at a phenomenal average of 86.57.

Combined with his ability as a white ball bowler Shakib will be a huge asset for the Tridents as they push for a spot in the Hero CPL knockout stages for the first time since 2016.

The Tridents have also announced that Dan Christian will no longer be available for this year’s tournament. He will be replaced by English left arm pacer Harry Gurney who has played 10 ODIs and two T20 Internationals for his country.