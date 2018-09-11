Shake-up expected within the Guyana Police Force- Source

Less than a month after former “C” Division (East Coast Demerara) Commander, Leslie James was named Commissioner of Police (COP), there has been an alleged shake-up of ranks within the Force.

According to a well placed source, present Police “D” Division (West Bank/Coast/East Bank Essequibo) Commander, Rishi Das is expected to be demoted later this week to the position of a Deputy Commander at Brickdam.

Prior to being appointed as a Commander, Das served in the capacity of the Deputy Crime Chief under the former Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud.

He was then transferred to the “D” Division following recommendations made by Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Paul Slowe, who headed the Commission of Inquiry into the alleged plot to assassinate the President, last year.

The “D” Division is expected to be manned by Superintendent Edmond Cooper, while former Traffic Chief, Dion Moore is now second in command.

Additionally, Traffic Chief (ag) Ramesh Ashram has reportedly been replaced at his post and is now serving at Brickdam as the Traffic Officer.

While a reason for this alleged move has not been confirmed to this online publication, it is alleged that the impetus for his displacement is premised on Ashram disclosing to the media that a vehicle attached to the Ministry of Social Cohesion was involved in a multi-vehicle accident at the Georgetown Club, following the PNC Congress event held last month.

The subject Ministry later refuted this claim in a press release.

Ashram has been replaced by Superintendent Linden Isles.

Meanwhile, the Police “C” Division will once again fall under the control of Superintendent Calvin Brutus.