Sexual assault suspected as newborn mysteriously dies

Police are investigating the death of a baby girl who mysteriously died on November 9, some four days after she was born at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

She was born on November 5 to parents, a 27-year-old housewife and a 52-year-old driver.

On November 7, the mother and her baby were discharged and they proceeded to their home at Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

On November 9, the woman and her reputed husband as well as their eight-year-old daughter left home for the Georgetown Public Hospital where the mother had to undergo a routine checkup.

She told investigators that at around 10:00hrs on the day, she left her newborn with her husband and her elder daughter in the car as she proceeded to visit the doctor.

At around 12:08hrs, she returned to the car where she observed that the baby was crying uncontrollably and was breathing heavily. She also noticed that the baby was undressed, wearing only her pampers.

At that point, she fed the child some water and the newborn defecated and then slept away.

At around 14:45hrs, the family proceeded to Blairmont, West Bank Berbice where the woman was expected to stay with some family.

During that time, the newborn was still crying and breathing heavily, as if she was suffocating.

As a result, at around 18:05hrs, the child was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead on arrival.

The body was examined and it was observed that the child’s anus was severely expanded.

The parents are in custody assisting with the investigation. A postmortem examination will be conducted. Police sources say they are investigating whether it may be a case of sexual assault.