Twenty-eight-year-old Shawn Simon, a transgender sex worker was in the wee hours of Thursday shot dead in the vicinity of South Road and King Street, Georgetown. Simon was originally from New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Inews understands that Simon was standing along South Road when a motorcar pulled up and the occupant opened fire on him. He was reportedly shot several times before the vehicle sped off the scene.

Details are emerging…

