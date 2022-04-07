Sex worker remanded for allegedly robbing man

Sex worker Ronda Junior, the mother of a three-year-old girl, was on Monday remanded to prison after it was alleged that she had robbed a man on April 1, at Regent and Wellington Streets in Georgetown while being armed with a surgical blade.

Arraigned in the Georgetown court of Magistrate Dylon Bess to answer the allegation that she had robbed Joel Jacobs of $208,000 in cash,

this South Ruimveldt Georgetown resident pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was remanded until April 19.

The Police prosecutor told the court that Jacobs was walking along Regent and Wellington Streets on the day in question when Junior approached and asked him if he wanted to do “business” with her. According to the prosecutor, Jacobs walked away without responding to the defendant, and Junior, along with two unidentified men, then walked up behind Jacobs.

One of the men choked Jacobs, while the other pushed his hands into the victim’s pockets and relieved him of the cash mentioned in the charge. Junior then pulled out a surgical blade, and used same to slash Jacobs on his left hand.

The robbery was reported to the Police station, and following investigations, Junior was arrested and charged. Her alleged accomplices are being pursued.

The prosecutor raised serious objections to the woman being released on bail, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offence, and the penalty it attracts. In the end, Magistrate Bess refused Junior bail and remanded her to prison.