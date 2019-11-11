Several vehicles’ fitness revoked

As part of an enforcement exercise aimed at enforcing traffic laws and maintaining law, traffic ranks from the Guyana Police Force swooped down on delinquent drivers.

On Saturday, the traffic enforcement exercise, led by Sergeant Haslyn George and other ranks in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), saw several vehicles’ fitness being revoked.

According to Police, the enforcement exercise sought to target motor vehicles with coloured lights and tint.

The enforcement exercise followed on the heels of the Traffic Headquarters’ clampdown, which commenced last Thursday around Georgetown and other regions whereby a number of vehicles were impounded for coloured lights, tint and several other offences.

Also on Thursday, an enforcement exercise carried out on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) resulted in 20 cases being made against delinquent drivers.

These included five cases of breach of condition of road service; four cases of overloaded minibuses; two of unlicensed conductors; three of maintenance of motor vehicle; two of faulty packing of load; three of maintenance of tyre and one of breach of insurance.

In March, ranks of A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) clamped down on delinquent bus operators and touts during which some 17 persons were arrested for touting and several minibus drivers and conductors were detained for various offences, a statement from the Force’s Public Relations Office said.

The drivers were subjected to lectures and were educated about the seriousness of these offences prior to being released.

They were advised on issues such as the seating capacity of a minibus; working attire; obstruction of traffic around the Stabroek Market area; playing of loud or offensive music; speed limit; cleanliness of the interior of the minibuses; paying of traffic tickets; insurance of motor vehicles, and adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.

The campaign is continuous.