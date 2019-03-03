Several students rushed for medical attention after receiving vaccines in school

…parents unaware of vaccination programme
Several students of the Lochaber Primary School in West Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) had to be rushed for medical attention at the New Amsterdam Hospital after receiving vaccines at the school.
The vaccines were administered on Tuesday last and by the next day, several pupils had to be rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Several worried parents reached out to this publication and complained that they were not informed of any vaccination programme.
This Online publication was told by the upset parents that the children’s medical records, such as their clinic cards, were not updated.
Cassandra Author, a mother of five, told Guyana Times that her six-year-old son has not been able to attend school since last Tuesday.
She said while at work on Tuesday, she was called and told that one of her sons was ill at home after receiving a vaccine at school. She said she immediately called the class teacher and was told to call the Head Teacher on the matter.
“She ask me if I didn’t carry my son’s clinic card and I told her ‘no’. I did not sign any form and how could they give my son a vaccine unknowing to me,” the woman lamented.