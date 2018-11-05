Several roads to be closed for Diwali Motorcade on Monday

The following roads are expected to be closed on Monday, November 5, 2018 to facilitate the Diwali Motorcade 2018 which will kick off from the Shir Kishana Mandir Campbellville, Georgetown;

Sheriff St & Campbell Avenue (No entry west)

Sheriff & Pike St (No entry south)

Sheriff & 1st St (No entry north)

Compbell Avenue & Seaforth St (No entry north nor south)

Campbell Avenue & Delph St (No entry north nor south)

Campbell Avenue & Austin St (No entry north nor south)

Campbell Avenue & Millingston St (No entry east )

Campbell Avenue & Railway St (No entry north nor south)

Sandy Bobb & Alexander St (No entry South )

Sandy Bobb & Vlissengen Road (No entry South )

J.B Singh & Lamaha St (No entry north)

Thomas Lands & Lands & Albert St (No entry east )

Vlissengen Road & Barr St (No entry west)

Vlissengen Road & David St (No entry west )

J.B Singh Road & Carfiesta Avenue (Roundabout ) (No entry east )

Sheriff & Rupert Craig Highway (No entry north)

Sheriff St & David St (No entry north barrier)

Rupert Craig & Highway Conversation Tree Road (No entry north)

Railway Embankment & Conversation Tree Road (No entry north)

Rupert Craig Highway will closed for vehicular traffic from Vlissengen Road to Chateau Margot East Coast Demerara (ECD), parking will be a available on the southern side of the southern carriageway of Rupert Craig Highway.

Patrons are advised to view the motorcade from northern parapets of Rupert Craig Highway (Seawall). Motor and Pedal cyclists are advised not to ride along with the Floats along the route.